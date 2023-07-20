Watch: Billie Eilish Joins Paramore on Stage for “All I Wanted”

Paramore has once again surprised its fans. During the band’s latest show in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the group decided to spice things up and treat their fans to a special cover of “All I Wanted” featuring surprise guest Billie Eilish.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “Bad Guy” singer wasn’t the only superstar on stage that night. The band also brought out MUNA to perform “This Is Why.” Videos quickly began popping up online showing the performance during Paramore’s three-song encore.

MUNA and Paramore now have a special connection, as both acts have opened for Taylor Swift during the singer’s Eras Tour. Paramore will join Swift again on the international trek of the Eras Tour.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Adds 14 More Dates to Eras Tour Alongside Paramore

This isn’t the first time Paramore and Eilish have decided to work together. Back in 2022, Eilish surprised the Coachella crowd with lead singer, Hayley Williams. The two powerhouses partnered together to sing “Happier Than Ever” and “Misery Business.”

Williams recently went viral after losing her microphone while performing. While singing “The Only Exception,” she was dancing and jumping around the stage, and accidentally kicked the mic stand and pushed it off stage.

Eilish, meanwhile, recently released her new ballad for the Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?” She shared some insight into the song on Instagram. “’What Was I Made For?’ our barbie song (& video) is out now,” Eilish wrote. “In january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.”

Billie Eilish joined @paramore on stage at The Forum for All I Wanted ✨

📸 Janine Farro/Instagram pic.twitter.com/CZuh7lDiAL — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) July 20, 2023

(Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)