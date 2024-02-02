Looking Back on 2023 With the 10 Best Country Songs of the Year, Ranked

2023 was a huge year for country music. Streaming numbers for the genre’s biggest artists were through the roof. Big-name acts like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Zach Bryan pulled in hundreds of millions of streams. Country artists also consistently packed stadiums and arenas across the nation and abroad. Additionally, country songs found their way to the top of the Hot 100 chart several times throughout the year. In short, some of the best country songs in recent memory dropped in 2023.

With that being said, let’s look back at 2023 with some of the best country songs of the year based on the opinion of the author.

10. “Save Me” Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

Both Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson had huge years in 2023. She took home several trophies at the CMA Awards including the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. He won New Artist of the Year in his first appearance at the CMA Awards. They also landed a joint hit with “Save Me.” The song topped the Country Airplay chart.

9. “I Remember Everything” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves

Zach Bryan’s self-titled LP was full of memorable collaborations. However, none of them was as memorable or successful as “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves. The track debuted at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. It also gave both artists their first No. 1 on the all-genre chart.

8. “Fast Car” Luke Combs

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Morgan’s “Fast Car” is undoubtedly one of the best country songs to drop in 2023. It showcased Combs’ ability to take something old and make it feel new again. At the same time, it introduced a new audience to a classic. It also brought Tracy Chapman recognition at the CMA Awards when it won Song of the Year.

7. “West of Tulsa” Wyatt Flores

Wyatt Flores, the young up-and-comer from Oklahoma, saw a huge boost in recent months. Songs like “West of Tulsa” are the reason he’s one of the best country artists to break in 2023. The track takes listeners into the mind of a traveling musician. While doing so, it examines the realities of one-night stands after shows and other things about the lives of musicians that become romanticized by those who have never been there. It would be surprising if Flores doesn’t continue to land on best-of lists for years to come.

6. “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton

Carly Pearce proved that she could channel pain into great songwriting with her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone. She continued that trend when she co-penned “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Shane McAnally and Pete Good. Adding Chris Stapleton’s otherworldly voice to the song made it an unforgettable cut for both artists.

5. “Mean Old Sun” Turnpike Troubadours

Turnpike Troubadours may not be conquering country radio but for fans of Red Dirt, they’re the band to beat. “Mean Old Sun” marked their return after a long hiatus. The showcases some of Evan Felker’s best writing. It’s both poetic and autobiographical, deeply personal yet open to interpretation. Those who followed the turmoil behind the band’s hiatus will see much of that reflected in the lyrics of “Mean Old Sun.”

4. “Dear Insecurity” Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile

Brandy Clark’s self-titled album is full of deeply personal songs. “Dear Insecurity” stands out among them. Co-written by Clark and Michael Pollack, the song delves into the acclaimed singer/songwriter’s self-doubt and, as the title suggests, insecurities. It’s honest, vulnerable, and stirring. At the same time, the vocal pairing of Clark and Brandi Carlile is singular in its ability to drive home the emotional weight of the song.

3. “Miner Imperfections” Charles Wesley Godwin

Charles Wesley Godwin is hands down, one of the best songwriters in country music today. As a result, no list of the best country songs of 2023 would be complete without an entry from him. “Miner Imperfections” is at the same time touching and witty. In the song, CWG sings with pride about his father’s life as a blue-collar worker and the way he was raised.

2. “In Your Love” Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers stirred up controversy with the video for “In Your Love” because it revolves around a gay couple. However, at its heart, this is just a beautiful love song. Childers’ catalog is full of expertly-penned love songs from “Feathered Indians” to “Lady May” and “All Your’n.” “In Your Love” is a prime example of the Kentucky troubadour’s ability to distill the full spectrum of emotions into a song. To make things better, it brought him his first Hot 100 hit.

1. “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” Lainey Wilson

The top spot on the list of best country songs of 2023 had to go to Lainey Wilson. After all, 2023 was the definition of a “banner year” for the Louisiana native. In truth, a handful of her songs from Bell Bott Country could have landed here. However, most of those were album cuts or released as singles in 2022. As a result, it was down to this and “Smell Like Smoke.”

While both are great songs, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” encapsulates why so many country fans have become Lainey Wilson fans. Written by Wilson, Paul Sikes, and Trannie Anderson the song drips with authenticity, irreverence, and a deep connection to what sets country music apart from other genres.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images