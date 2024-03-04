Parker McCollum Forced To Stop Show Four Times for Brawls and Medical Emergencies

Parker McCollum had to recently stop his concert not once, not twice but four times. The country singer played a show in South Carolina.

McCollum threw a rowdy show, but he was on the lookout for his fans. He stopped singing calling out for medical attention for fans. A fan ended up passing out. McCollum also stopped the crowd due to fighting.

He couldn’t believe how many times he had to stop the concert. He said, “No way. No way. No way. There’s no way.” McCollum struggled to get through his 2017 single “Hell of a Year.” He ended up having to slow down the song to keep an eye on fans.

“Does anybody else need medical attention?” he said. However, it was a show he would never forget. “Dude, Columbia, South Carolina. I will never forget this for the rest of my life.”

Fans commended the singer for looking out for them. One person wrote, “I was at this concert amazing singer and even better person for caring for his fans. It was def a wild experience I’ve never seen that at a concert!”

Another commented, “He could barely finish the song it was wild.”

Parker McCollum Latest to Look Out for Fans

McCollum’s incident conjures another recent one to mind. Cody Johnson ended up stopping a show after someone needed medical attention in the front row. It’s clear that no one wants an incident like what happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Ten people died during that festival.

“This is not a Travis Scott concert. We will stop to help people out….” Johnson said. “Y’all just sit tight. As soon as we figure this out we’ll continue with the show, but I’m gonna tell you right now, this is about you, this ain’t about me, so we’re going to stop and take care of this young lady before we do anything.”

In response to the Astroworld incident, the rapper said he’s dealt with traumatic memories and feeling devastated. “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family,” Scott told People. “You just feel for those people. And their families. Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating,” he continued.