Watch Former ‘The Voice’ Star Niall Horan Forced To Walk to His Own Concert

While gaining fame thanks to his time with One Direction, and a coach on The Voice, Niall Horan understands the life of a celebrity and the many perks that come with it. Part of one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, the singer watched as their stardom seemed to grow with each new release. Throughout that time, Horan and his fellow bandmates were showered with love and praise from fans. After the band went on a hiatus in 2016, Horan decided to explore a promising solo career. And while continuing to perform, the songwriter recently discussed how he had to walk to his own concert due to traffic.

Although looking forward to performing in Toronto, Horan learned that even traffic doesn’t care about people, appointments, or even concerts. He shared his struggles in a TikTok video, explaining, “Traffic too crazy in Toronto, so I’m walking to the venue. In all my years of playing shows, I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue.”

Niall Horan Opens Up About The Price Of Fame

While able to enjoy a nice walk, that wasn’t always the case for Horan who once discussed the price of fame with The Sun. He told their Bizzare column about constantly being bombarded by fans. “There were periods where you’d go out and you wouldn’t get five yards outside the door. I remember one time I stupidly went to Westfield (shopping mall), in West London, and honestly, swear to God, I was like, ‘I’m going to die in here. I’m never getting out’. It was the fear of that which kept me in.”

Besides not wanting to go outside, Horan continued, “I probably became a bit of a recluse in 2012, 2013, 2014? It was probably all in my head but I became a recluse because of the thought of going out, when I probably could have. There is a side of it where you’ve just come from zero to hero, the shock of it. It’s a shock to the system and you’re trying to live a normal life.”

Although juggling fame and traffic, Horan seemed to find a sweet spot in his life following One Direction as he explained, “Now I live the most normal life I could possibly live. I can go to the shops and buy my own dinner and just general stuff.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)