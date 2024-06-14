Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Distance Themselves From Simon Cowell After One Direction Comments

Back in 2010, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne all auditioned for The X Factor as solo artists. Unknown to them at the time, they would go on to make up the hit band One Direction. Simon Cowell, who saw their potential as a group, seemed to strike gold as the band went on to release numerous hit albums and sell over 70 million albums. While thrilled about the success that followed the band, Cowell recently discussed the only regret he had, which led to both Horan and Tomlinson unfollowing him on social media.

While appearing on Stephen Bartlett’s The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Cowell discussed his time with One Direction, explaining, “One thing I regret is I should have kept the name … I should have owned the name.” He continued, “That’s the problem. Could have made an animation or whatever, but when you give an artist the name, it’s not yours – and that’s my only regret. If you’re listening, I’ll buy it back from you.”

Revealing the troubles that could follow One Direction in the future, Cowell added, “If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem.”

Simon Cowell Recalls Advice He Gave One Direction

Although wanting to own the name, One Direction disbanded back in 2016 after they announced a hiatus. While the members went on to have successful solo careers, Cowell doubted the band would ever get back together again. And given how Horan and Tomlinson unfollowed Cowell, it seems his thoughts about the future might be right.

While knowing the dark side of the entertainment industry, Cowell also revealed the advice he gave One Direction before they took over music. He told the group, “It’s hard work, you are going to become well-known and you are going to lose a lot of your privacy. If you want to be an accountant, you’re not going to have any of those issues. It just won’t be as much fun.”

