Watch Gene Simmons Play the KISS Classic “Deuce” with Chevy Metal—the Late Taylor Hawkins’ Cover Band

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons gave a surprise performance on Sunday, June 9, at a show by Chevy Metal, the cover-band side project co-founded by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2013.

Simmons joined Chevy Metal near the end of the band’s set at The Canyon venue in Agoura Hills, California. The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hit the stage and performed the classic 1974 KISS tune “Deuce.”

Chevy Metal’s current lineup features bassist/guitarist Wiley Hodgden, who co-founded the group with Taylor Hawkins, along with singer/guitarist Brent Woods, and Hawkins’ 17-year-old son, Shane, on drums. Woods also currently is a member of Simmons’ solo band.

As seen in fan-shot video, Woods introduced Simmons to the thrilled crowd.

“I grew up listening to this band, and that’s the reason why I’m on stage, is ’cause of KISS,” Brent commented, as Simmons walked behind him to the middle of the stage. “And now I play with Gene Simmions, and look who’s here!” Hodgden then handed Simmons a bass and he stepped to the mic for a hard-pounding rendition of “Deuce.”

After Simmons finished his performance and exited the stage, Hodgden said to the crowd, “Holy s—! It just f—in’ happened.”

More Details About Chevy Metal’s Recent Concert

According to Setlist.fm, Chevy Metal’s show also featured guest appearances by former Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, and Dio bassist Rudy Sarzo, longtime John Fogerty drummer Kenny Aronoff, and Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X.

Sarzo joined Chevy Metal for a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave”; Aronoff played on versions of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times” and INXS’ “Don’t Change”; and Phil X took the stage for renditions of The Cars’ “Just What I Needed” and Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love.”

Chevy Metal’s set also featured songs by The Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy, Talking Heads, David Bowie, The Kinks, Mötley Crüe, and The Police.

Gene Simmons Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Simmons will be hitting the road with his solo band this summer. The group will be playing a series of shows in Europe running from a July 27 concert in Kuopio, Finland, through an August 16 show in Taranto, Italy.

Tickets for Gene Simmons Band shows are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

