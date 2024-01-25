Look: Luke Combs Reveals He’s Back in the Studio After Sharing Unreleased Songs on Social Media

Luke Combs released his latest album Gettin’ Old in 2023. Lately, though, he has been sharing snippets of unreleased songs on social media. This has led many fans to wonder if he was gearing up to record another album. Today, he took to X to share some photos that erased all doubts. Combs is hard at work in the studio.

This morning, the North Carolina native shared four candid snapshots alongside a short but exciting caption. “Good to be back in the studio today,” he wrote. The snapshots show him in the vocal booth, relaxing behind the boards, and playing guitar on a couch. Maybe the most interesting photo of the four is one that shows him standing at the studio controls with a look of deep concentration on his face. He might just be listening back to something he recorded. Then again, this might mean that Combs is co-producing his next project. Only time will tell.

Good to be back in the studio today…



📸: @zackmassey pic.twitter.com/LwARz4abip — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 25, 2024

Could Luke Combs Be Recording an Album of “Dad Songs”?

Many fans think of Combs as just a country star. However, that’s only a small portion of who he is as a person. He’s married with two sons and arguably spends more time being a dad and husband than he does being a country singer. As someone who has always pulled ideas for songs directly from his life, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his next album populated with songs about fatherhood.

More than that, the last two unreleased songs he has shared on social media have been about fatherhood. Combs shared a song called “Plant a Seed” on December 31. The song sounds like the advice a parent with grown children would give to someone who is raising little ones. In the caption of the video, Combs wrote, “Sorry for all the dad songs but that’s where I’m at these days.”

Earlier this month, Combs shared a song called “The Man He Sees in Me.” The lyrics of the song address the insecurities that come with raising children. In the caption of that video, he said he has “a whole bunch” of dad songs “lined up.”

One thing is for certain. Combs is back in the studio and new music—whether it’s about fatherhood or not—is coming.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

