Jack White is meticulous about crafting his guitar sound and his latest collaboration with CopperSound Pedals- the new Third Man Triplegraph digital pedal- is available now in a standard edition plus a limited edition of 100 units.

White tested prototypes of the pedal for four years while on tour and recording with The Raconteurs. What does it do? Well, essentially it either lowers or raises the guitar note you hit up or down one octave. Pressing the left key takes it down while hitting the right key brings it up one octave. The middle key activates a killswitch or auxiliary loop. A high-power DSP Blackfin Processor and three proprietary Morse-code telegraph keys do the work behind the scenes.

CopperSound Pedals Third Man Triplegraph guitar pedal designed with Jack White; Standard edition in black and limited edition in yellow

But oh there’s so much more you can get out of the pedal, as you might expect from a guitar tinkerer like Jack White. It’s best heard and not just described in words. Watch him give the pedal a run-through in the video below, accompanied by rock-solid players Carla Azar on drums and Dominic John Davis on bass:

The Limited Edition model comes with an exclusive Yellow finish, black and white print, a custom steel machined serial badge plate, a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Jack himself, and a custom designed book, all elegantly packed in a special edition box. Only 100 units are available. The Standard Edition is finished in a sharp, matte black finish with yellow and white print, packed in a standard box. Both models come with a custom designed 130+ page book that documents the origin story of this innovative pedal.

CopperSound approached White in 2016 when they delivered a custom, one-of-a-kind Telegraph Stutter — a momentary killswitch pedal — to White’s Third Man Records’ headquarters in 2016. The guitarist saw even greater potential for it and had mocked up an idea for an expanded version featuring not one, but three keys: octave up, octave down, and momentary killswitch.

According to their announcement, in KILL mode, the middle key acts as a momentary killswitch, allowing the player to remove their dry signal and attain a fully wet octave up and/or down when used in conjunction with the octave keys. In AUXILIARY mode, the player can connect one or more of their favorite effects in parallel with the octaves via the send/return jacks, and trigger them in momentary bursts. The high and low octaves can be triggered in parallel with the dry signal when the octave keys are pressed independently. The octaves themselves track seamlessly with zero latency, and can be triggered in latching or momentary modes, using our “Loctave” toggle switches. The telegraph keys themselves are composed of custom stainless steel and aluminum components, making them indestructible and exceedingly durable for both hand and foot operation.

About CopperSound Pedals:

Originally intending to teach himself a new skill and build a few custom pedals he couldn’t find at the local Guitar Center, Alex Guaraldi began CopperSound quite by accident in 2014 just outside Boston in Easton, Massachusetts. Upon hearing of Guaraldi’s tinkering, requests from friends and colleagues for custom builds began pouring in, and it was clear that there was a mandate for CopperSound Pedals to be more than just an occasional hobby. Guaraldi joined forces with co-founders Jordan Collins as design director,Tris Coffin as dealer relations, as well as lead builder Oliver Brennan and turned his garage into a global headquarters for the boutique brand to serve up the sounds. With every pedal made meticulously by hand and a growing list of stockists all around the globe, CopperSound is committed to testing the limits of sonic manipulation in this golden age of gear and inspiring musicians to explore new aural horizons.

Street Price: $399.00 (standard edition in black); $449.00 (limited edition in yellow)

For more information and to purchase: visit https://thirdmanstore.com/triplegraph-pedal

For more on CopperSound Pedals visit: https://coppersoundpedals.com/