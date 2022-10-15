Kelly Clarkson Duets with Sam Smith, Covers Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Just when you thought Kelly Clarkson had pulled out all the stops, the famed singer and talk show host outdoes herself yet again. This time with a duet with golden-voiced singer Sam Smith and a slew of excellent covers of songs from artists like Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo. Let’s dive in!

To kick off the week on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the big-voiced singer began her beloved “Kellyoke” series (read: Kelly + Karaoke) with a rendition of “Let Me Down Slowly” by Alec Benjamin ft. Alessia Cara.

The offering began with gentle piano music and then Clarkson swooped in with raspy vocals and emotional, emotive lyrics. Don’t cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste, she sang, beautifully. Try to keep a dry eye with this song. Check it out below.

Always capable of taking a left turn just when you least expect it, the following day, Clarkson took on the swelling, powerful, building track from fellow celestial singer, Whitney Houston. Clarkson’s version of “Queen Of The Night” showcased her nuclear power plant talent and energy.

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Clarkson performed the fluttering, floating song, “Traitor,” from up-and-coming superstar Olivia Rodrigo. The breathy track offered heartfelt ability and plucky resilience. Check out the offering from Clarkson below.

Giving her fans an extra special treat this week, Clarkson gave audiences a duet with the golden-voiced Sam Smith, singing the song “Breakaway.” Check out that song from two of the best singers below.

Finally, Clarkson finished the week with a rendition of “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore. The joyous rock track felt perfect coming from Clarkson’s big vocals. Check out the offering below.

And as always, check back with American Songwriter each week for a recap of Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” series. Until next time.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC)