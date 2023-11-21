Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gets a Kick Out of Frank Sinatra During Kellyoke

During a recent segment of Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson performed a jazzy homage to Frank Sinatra with the song “I Get a Kick Out of You,” originally recorded by Sinatra in 1954 for his album Songs for Young Lovers, then again in 1962 for Sinatra and Swingin’ Brass. The 1962 Sinatra version jumps into the swingin’ jazz right out of the gate and keeps that energy throughout, but Clarkson begins her rendition with a slower opening verse, which was included in the mellower 1954 version.

Accompanied by her band, Y’all, Clarkson showed off her impressive vocals, transitioning easily across octaves. It was a performance you’d expect to see in a dark, smoky lounge, Clarkson up on a little stage under the spotlight, belting a classic while the ambient sound of clinking glasses and low chatter fills the air.

On another recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson delivered a performance of Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine.” Clarkson often highlights her range in Kellyoke segments, choosing songs she can belt or that pose a challenge she can then leap over like an Olympic hurdler. She always delivers on these songs, and it’s that sheer talent that made her America’s first idol. Her voice is still as strong and agile as it was 20 years ago, and it seems like Kellyoke works to keep her vocals limber.

As the holiday season creeps up, Kelly Clarkson continues to be on the mind. She’ll be returning to the first place she performed following her American Idol win: Christmas at Rockefeller Center for the tree lighting ceremony. Clarkson is performing and hosting the event, and more performers have recently been announced. Joining Clarkson are Barry Manilow, Cher, Darlene Love, Chloe Bailey, and Carly Pearce. Additionally, Seth MacFarlane, Keke Palmer, Adam Blackstone, Liz Gillies, Manuel Turizo, and composer David Foster and his wife Katherine McPhee will join the event.

Christmas at Rockefeller Center airs on November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Numerous duets are slated for the event, such as Foster and McPhee, MacFarlane and Gillies, Blackstone and Palmer, and Cher and Love. Additionally, as is tradition, the Radio City Rockettes will also be in attendance.