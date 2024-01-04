Watch Rage Against the Machine Rock Out One Last Time To “Killing in the Name” for Final Live Show Ever

Yesterday, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk took to social media to deliver some bad news. In a short post, he told fans that the band would not continue playing live in the future. So, those who were waiting on rescheduled shows or a new tour are out of luck. However, the band has a long history and a deep catalog. More importantly, the Los Angeles-based band has inspired countless artists and activists and helped even more fans create lasting memories.

With the fact that RATM is calling it quits still hanging in the air, let’s take a look back to their reunion tour. It was the summer of 2022 and the North American leg of their reunion tour was drawing to a close. They capped the run off with a five-night engagement at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. During their final show, like all the shows before it, Rage Against the Machine ended the night with a fiery performance of Killing in the Name.” Watch the performance below.

Rage Against the Machine Say Goodbye with “Killing in the Name”

Early in the tour, vocalist Zack de la Rocha ruptured his Achilles tendon. As a result, he performed the rest of the shows while sitting on a road case. However, his lack of mobility didn’t dampen the passion in his voice as he delivered line after line of revolutionary lyricism.

The video below shows the band in their final moments. It’s impossible to say if they knew it at the time or not. However, they’re giving the crowd their money’s worth with the energetic delivery of one of their best-loved songs.

Earlier today a fan posted the final seconds of the song on X. “This is the end of what is now allegedly the last Rage Against the Machine show ever. I thought the roof was going to come off at Madison Square Garden,” they wrote in the caption. “I am so grateful I saw this with one of my best friends.”

The short clip captures the energy in the arena as the show drew to an explosive end. See the moments leading up to the crescendo below.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images