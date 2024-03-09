Wyatt Flores Reflects on the Unifying Power of Music and Sharing His Experiences Through Songs

Wyatt Flores has experienced a meteoric rise to fame in the country music world. Less than two years ago, hardly anyone knew his name. Now, he’s one of the most talked about up-and-coming stars and is selling out shows across the country. Many credit the relatability of his lyrics and his talent for tapping into the human condition for his popularity. Recently, Flores discussed how music brings people together.

Flores made his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year. Yesterday, the Opry released a video showing behind-the-scenes shots from that night. Additionally, the video contained an interview with the Oklahoma native in which he discussed how music can bridge gaps and bring people together.

Wyatt Flores on the Unifying Power of Music

Flores is the kind of artist that pours his heart and soul into every song. The emotional stories he creates are deeply personal while also being widely relatable. “Our biggest show was in Dallas last year,” he recalled. “Hearing 3000 people sing back to me was so crazy. It was the craziest thing ever. Also, it was just realized that you touched every single heart and they have felt that same emotion,” he added.

“Music has been around for years and years and years. That’s how we share. I feel bad for the folks that can’t feel if that makes sense,” Flores said. “I’ve had a couple of run-ins with people who have said, ‘I feel this way and I feel this way and it’s bad feelings.’ I was like, ‘The good news is you at least feel and you’re in tune.’”

Flores went on to say that some people never experience strong emotions. People like him, on the other hand, “bounce back and forth” on the emotional spectrum. “You feel the really dark lows but also feel the highest of highs,” he explained. “As much as we all are different, we’ve all gone through the same thing.”

Tapping Into His Emotions

Wyatt Flores’ songs are a way to share his emotions with his fans. More importantly, they allow him to fully understand and process his feelings while sharing them with thousands of like-minded people. “It used to be so easy for me and now it’s like I have to put everything on the back burner and just fully be in the room with myself and be fully aware of what I’m feeling,” he explained. “That’s hard to do for anyone. But I’ve been lucky enough to find thousands and thousands of people that share the same problems that go on in everyday life,” he added.

“I’m happy that I’ve gone through them and I’ve been able to write them down on a piece of paper and give it to them,” he said.

