Wyatt Flores Explores the Icy Depths of Heartache in New Single “Milwaukee”

Rising country singer/songwriter Wyatt Flores has been busy this year. Last week (January 20), he made his Grand Ole Opry Debut. Before that, he played a pop-up show at the Basement in Nashville. The crowd was so big that he played his encore in the parking lot for those who couldn’t get into the packed venue. Today, he released his latest song; listen to “Milwaukee” below.

Flores first teased the song a few days before his Opry debut. Last week, he let everyone know that it would drop Friday (January 26). For fans across the country and beyond, it has been a long week waiting for the song to hit streaming platforms. Today, they learned patience pays off.

[Wyatt Flores Life Lessons Tour: Get Tickets While You Can]

“Milwaukee” Standout Track in Catalog of Stellar Songs

In “Milwaukee,” Flores sings about a lost love. He conjures images of a frigid Wisconsin day to match the emptiness he feels without the one who got away. In the opening verse, he sets the scene and mood that continue throughout the song. He sings, Somewhere in Milwaukee / There’s snow covering concrete / And I still see you walking away / And I tried to say I’m sorry / That frozen rain kept falling / And I couldn’t find the words to make you stay.

[RELATED: Watch Wyatt Flores’ Encore Parking Lot Performance for Fans Unable to Get Into His Nashville Pop-up Show]

The cold imagery Flores uses in the song is a wonderful metaphor for loss and heartbreak. It perfectly captures the icy feeling that comes after the flame of love burns out and fades away.

[RELATED: Look: Wyatt Flores Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut, Announces New Song “Milwaukee”]

Flores’ catalog is full of great songs with out-of-this-world hooks. “Milwaukee” is no different. One can almost imagine a packed venue full of fans screaming the chorus of this song back at the stage. In it, he sings, You can hate my eyes for watching you leave / Hate my shoulda chased you down feet / And I tried to keep you wrapped in my arms / You can hate my hands for letting you go / Hate my lips for kissing yours cold / And hiding all my feelings in the dark / Please don’t hate my heart.

01/27—Gainesville, Florida @ Vivid Music Hall *

01/30—Charleston, South Carolina @ Music Farm *

02/01—Columbia, South Carolina @ The Senate *

02/02—Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre *

02/03—Beech Mountain, North Carolina @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company *

02/08—Nashville, Tennessee @ Brooklyn Bowl *

02/09—Pineville, Kentucky @ Bell Theater *

02/10—Lexington, Kentucky @ Bulls, Bands, And Barrels

02/12—Indianapolis, Indiana @ Old National Centre *

02/13—St. Louis, Missouri @ The Old Rock House *

02/15—Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman *

02/16—Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom *

02/17—Newkirk, Oklahoma @ 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

02/21—Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street *

02/22—Detroit, Michigan @ The Majestic Theatre

02/23—Toronto, Alberta @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/02—Rotterdam, Netherlands @ C2C Netherlands 2024

03/03—Berlin, Germany @ C2C Berlin 2024

03/05—Hamburg, Germany @ Kent Club

03/06—Frankfurt Am Main @ Das Bett

03/08—London, United Kingdom @ C2C London 2024

03/10—Glasgow, Scotland @ C2C Glasgow 2024

03/10—East London, United Kingdom @ The O2 Arena

03/16—Gonzales, Louisiana @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

03/19—Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s *

03/21—Lincoln, Nebraska @ Bourbon Theatre

03/22—Cheyenne, Wyoming @ The Lincoln Cheyenne

03/23—Hays, Kansas @ Fox Theatre *

03/28—Knoxville, Tennessee @ The Mill & Mine

03/29—Asheville, North Carolina @ The Orange Peel *

04/21—Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn 2024

04/26—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival 2024

05/10—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/17—Gulf Shores, Alabama @ Hangout Music Festival 2024

06/07—Pineville, Kentucky @ Laurel Cove Music Festival 2024

06/13—Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgate N Tallboys

07/13—Chicago, Illinois @ Windy City Smokeout

07/18—Cullman, Alabama @ Rock the South Festival

09/23—Berkley, California @ The Greek Theatre

09/24—Berkley, California @ The Greek Theatre

09/25—Stanford, California @ Frost Amphitheatre

*= sold-out date

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify