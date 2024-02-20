Rising Country Star Wyatt Flores Postpones Multiple Shows to Focus on His Mental Health

Wyatt Flores’ star has been rising rapidly over the last few months. He released Life Lessons in November to praise from fans and critics alike. Earlier this year, his fans overfilled The Basement in Nashville when he announced a pop-up show. The Oklahoma native made his Grand Ole Opry debut last month. Currently, he’s on his Life Lessons tour which boasts several sold-out dates. Unfortunately, he had to cancel or postpone several shows to take care of his mental health.

Videos by American Songwriter

Flores took to social media yesterday to announce the schedule changes and explain the reason behind them. “Oxford, Ohio is canceled with refunds available at the original point of purchase. Detroit and Toronto will be rescheduled at a later date,” he wrote. He also shared a lengthy statement as well as a video from his recent show in Kansas City.

Oxford, OH is cancelled with refunds available at the original point of purchase. Detroit and Toronto will be rescheduled at a later date. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gzNqvMoqRx — Wyatt Flores (@WyattFlores10) February 19, 2024

[Wyatt Flores’ Life Lessons Tour: Get Tickets While They Last]

In the video, Flores approaches the microphone, his voice thick with emotion. “This is the only thing I’ve ever cared about and for some reason, I can’t figure out, I don’t feel a thing,” he told the crowd as they shouted encouraging words at him. “I’m strugglin’ with it and I’m sorry guys. … I’m sorry I can’t give you all what y’all deserve. And I love y’all and I’m very thankful for y’all being here.

Wyatt Flores Sends a Message to His Fans

He started his statement by apologizing to those who attended the Kansas City show. Then, he went on to talk about why he had to put off the upcoming tour dates. “The truth is, I struggle with my sense of worth and sometimes feel like I’m only loved because of the guitar that sits in my hand. I have a hard time saying no to things and disappointing anyone, most importantly my fans,” he wrote.

[RELATED: Watch Wyatt Flores’ Encore Parking Lot Performance for Fans Unable to Get Into His Nashville Pop-up Show]

“Feelings don’t go away. I used to cover them up by crawling into bottles and any other distraction possible,” he continued. “I’ve slowed down my drinking and tried to take better care of myself. All of a sudden, the feelings finally caught up. I’m learning the hard way that you have to process what I’ve been through. My life has been thrown around in every single direction, and I haven’t sat down to come to terms with what’s going on,” he added.

Flores went on to say that he plans to take some time off to take care of himself. There’s an old adage that says that one can’t pour from an empty cup. The “Please Don’t Go” singer knows that he has to fill his cup in order to pour it out for the fans.

[RELATED: Look: Wyatt Flores Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut, Announces New Song “Milwaukee”]

“Not only is this a reminder to myself, but it should be a reminder to everyone. Take care of yourself before you take care of others, and I’ll be back before too long. Love y’all,” he concluded.

Flores’ Openness is Refreshing

Country artists have long put up a façade of toughness. Even those who are vulnerable in their songwriting or song choices are often closed off from the world. However, Flores represents a new generation of country artists. He hails from a generation of people who know mental health is important. At the same time, a stigma still surrounds prioritizing it. This seems especially true for young men.

Flores’ songwriting is a look into his life and his heart. Refreshingly, though, his openness doesn’t stop with his pen. It’s incredibly important for young men to see someone like him focus on being mentally healthy.

Featured Image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.