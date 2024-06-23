Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Would “Love” To Work With Taylor Swift on Rock Album

Formed during the 1990s, Weezer showcased their love for alternative rock and geek rock by releasing songs like “Happy Together”, “Undone”, and “Say It Ain’t So.” Gaining international fame, the group went on to release numerous albums and sold over 35 million albums worldwide. And part of the band was Rivers Cuomo, who is the lead vocalist and even the songwriter for Weezer. Recently, Cuomo discussed his long career in the music industry and how he would love to work on a rock album with none other than Taylor Swift.

Getting quizzed about his long career in the spotlight by NME, Cuomo recalled the 2009 Band Hero commercial where he performed alongside Pete Wentz and Travis Barker. Recreating the iconic scene with Tom Cruise in Risky Business, the rockstar received the chance to meet Swift.

Recalling the process of making the commercial, Cuomo insisted, “I was a teenager when the movie Risky Business came out, so the scene of Tom Cruise dancing in his underwear was iconic and influential for my generation, so to be able to recreate it with a handful of other huge stars was a huge honor. Taylor Swift was so gracious and everyone fell in love with her when she came in the room and started talking to us. She was just like a natural-born leader.”

Rivers Cuomo Never Watched ‘SNL’ Skit

While they have never worked together in the studio, Swift once labeled Cuomo as one of her musical heroes. When asked if they ever discussed collaborating, Cuomo said, “No, we’ve never talked about that. That never occurred to me. If she ever wants to make a rock album, I’d love to help out! I have a feeling that I would get the call from Miley Cyrus first though! [Laughs] That would be very cool.”

Given the massive success that followed Weezer over the years, Cuomo also watched Saturday Night Live cover their fandom when Matt Damon portrayed a superfan of the band. To much surprise, Cuomo said, “I’ve never seen it. [Laughs] I’ve heard about it. It struck me as unbelievable!” Focusing on the popularity of the album Pinkerton, Cuomo continued, “It’s nice that ‘Pinkerton’ has very passionate fans now ‘cause when it came out, it felt like nobody liked it but now some people really do like and it means the world to them, so it makes playing those songs a lot more fun!”

