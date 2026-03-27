“What a Prick”: Sammy Hagar’s Negative Encounter With His Musical Influence Is Why People Say to Never Meet Your Heroes

They say don’t meet your heroes—and I guess there’s a reason for that. As it turns out, this saying can apply to some of our own heroes, even those who have dominated the world of rock and roll. When it comes to ex-Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, well, let’s just say he’s no stranger to the saying, especially when it comes to funk rock pioneer Sly Stone.

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In his autobiography Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock, Hagar revealed that, during his early career, when he was spending time at a studio in Sausalito, California, he had an interaction with Stone that was…well, less than pleasant.

According to Hagar, he was coming back into the studio after grabbing two guitars from his car. That’s when he ran into Sly, who refused to hold the door open for him, even in the rain.

He writes, “Sly Stone pulled up in a Rolls-Royce while I’m getting my gear out of the car. He was wearing a big fur coat, floppy hat, and had an entourage around him.” Apparently, Stone was the last of his posse to walk in the building.

“I run for the door. It’s pouring rain, and I’m carrying two guitars. ‘Hey, hold the door,’ I said. Sly looked right at me and let the door slam shut. I was pissed,” Hagar continued.

What followed was a big reaction from Hagar, who confronted Stone as soon as he was able to get inside. “‘You motherf***er,’” he said. “‘You could have held the door open. It’s raining outside.’”

Stone’s response? “‘People hold doors open for me, motherf***er.’”

Not exactly the kind of interaction you would hope to have with someone you admire.

Who Were Sly & The Family Stone?

Sammy Hagar, who sang lead for Van Halen from 1985 to 1996, might be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but when it comes to soul music, he doesn’t mess around.

In an interview with AXS TV, Hagar even cited Sly & The Family Stone as one of the inspirations for his own sound, alongside other soul funk powerhouses like Tower of Power and James Brown.

For those who don’t know, Sly & The Family Stone was a musical group in the late 60s that blended elements of soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock in a unique way. Led by musician and songwriter Sly Stone, the group was also the first integrated rock group in history. In the mid-70s, Sly would release several solo albums of his own, following the group’s end.

Check out one of their big hits, “I Want To Take You Higher”, for some funk rock goodness. I’ll say one thing about these guys, they sure knew how to make some music!

Photo by: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images