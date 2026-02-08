What Time Does Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Start? How Long Will It Last? Odds & Predictions

If you’re into football, Sunday is a good day for you, as the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will battle it out for the Super Bowl LX title. But if music is more your speed, there’s something for you too, as 2025 Spotify streaming champ Bad Bunny will headline the hotly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show. But when, exactly, is the six-time Grammy Award winner taking the stage, and for how long? We answer all your questions to make sure you don’t miss Bad Bunny’s historic moment as the first-ever solo Latino artist to headline the landmark event.

How to Watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The Patriots and Seahawks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Sunday (Feb. 8) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The halftime show will follow the end of the second quarter.

Therefore, if you’re tuning into Super Bowl LX exclusively for Bad Bunny, expect the performance to begin between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern. As the timing depends on a number of unpredictable factors—including injuries, penalties, and timeouts—it is nearly impossible to nail down an exact time. But according to several reports, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern is a reasonable estimate.

You can watch the halftime show (and the game itself) on NBC, or stream it on Peacock or NFL+.

How Long Will the Performance Last?

Again, there’s no foolproof way to predict the duration of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance. However, several reports estimate that the “Baile Inolvidable” crooner (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) will command the stage for about 13 minutes.

According to The Sporting News, odds are -110 that the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper will perform either more or less than 11.5 songs. The last two performers, Usher and Kendrick Lamar, have gone over that number.

What Else Should We Expect?

Cardi B, J Balvin, Karol G, Ricky Martin, and previous Super Bowl headliner Jennifer Lopez are some of the names in the mix as far as Bad Bunny’s potential guests. However, the “DTMF” singer, 31, has avoided any direct clues regarding his performance.

“It’s just 13 minutes doing something that I love,” he said during a press conference Thursday (Feb. 5) in San Francisco. “I know that I’m going to have fun.”

@cnn During a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Bad Bunny told the audience that fans on Sunday do not need to know Spanish to enjoy his halftime show and “only have to worry about dancing.” ♬ original sound – CNN

And the 2026 Album of the Year winner hopes the same for his audience. “I just want people to have fun,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge party.”

Featured image by Gladys Vega/Getty Images