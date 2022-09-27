Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas

The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas.

In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate.

Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and supporting the liberal candidate in his bid to become the next Governor of Texas.

As they did in 2018, Nelson and O’Rourke are calling it a “Vote ‘Em Out Rally.” And while the event is not expected to be a full Nelson concert, per se, the famed outlaw singer will play some songs.

Nelson, of course, has a lengthy history of working with Democrats. This has caused some backlash from his country music fans but he’s nevertheless never hidden his efforts or endorsements. In 2018, Nelson spoke to Rolling Stone magazine and said his political work shouldn’t be a surprise to any of his fans or audiences.

“I’ve endorsed a lot of people: Jimmy Carter, Dennis Kucinich, and Hillary and Bill, Obama,” Nelson told the pop culture outlet. “A lot of people seem surprised that I’m backing a candidate, but it ain’t my first rodeo.”

The free rally on Sunday will be held at 2 p.m. at the Moontower Saloon in Austin. For those wishing to attend, you can sign up on O’Rourke’s website HERE.

This isn’t the first time the two have linked up. Three months ago, Nelson welcomed O’Rourke and his 11-year-old son on stage for a rendition of Nelson’s famous song, “On the Road Again.” That took place during Nelson’s annual 4th of July picnic, which was also in Austin.

The move, which came at a time of heated political debate and when O’Rourke is running to unseat current Lone Star State Governor Greg Abbott, brought much attention to the 89-year-old Nelson, who has always acted on what he believes is right, from songwriting to cannabis regulation.

O’Rourke has been critical of Abbott, especially in the wake of the recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which killed 21 people, including 19 school children and two teachers. Bringing O’Rourke on stage is likely a nod for his candidacy from Nelson.

Photo: RachaelPolack / The Oriel PR