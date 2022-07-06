Willie Nelson Welcomes Texas Governor Hopeful Beto O’Rourke and His 11-Year-Old Son on Stage for “On The Road Again”

Legendary Outlaw Country artist Willie Nelson welcomed Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke and 11-year-old his son on stage during his annual 4th of July picnic show on Monday.

O’Rourke and son joined Nelson on stage (playing guitars and all) for a performance of Nelson’s historic hit single, “On The Road Again.”

The move, which comes at a time of heated political debate and when O’Rourke is running to unseat current Lone Star State Governor Greg Abbott, will surely bring much applause and much derision for the 89-year-old Nelson, who has always acted on what he believes is right, from songwriting to cannabis regulation.

O’Rourke has been critical of Abbott, especially in the wake of the recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which killed 21 people, including 19 school children and two teachers. Bringing O’Rourke on stage is likely a nod for his candidacy from Nelson.

Wrote political reporter for The Houston Chronicle, Jeremy Wallace on Twitter, “.@BetoORourke and his son just joined @WillieNelson on stage for his annual 4th of July picnic in Austin.

“O’Rourke was on stage with his son for ‘On The Road Again’

“And seriously does this mean I can expense my tickets? I was kinda covering the governor’s race just now.

“Btw…that’s Henry O’Rourke who is 11.”

The addition of O’Rourke comes amidst a number of big names for Nelson’s picnic. A few months ago, Nelson announced the inclusion of artists like Allison Russell, Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, and more for the annual 4th of July celebration show.

Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage