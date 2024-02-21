Willie Nelson’s Son Lukas Victim of Grand Theft Auto Incident While on Tour in Seattle

Willie Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson is very much a musician in his own right, touring with his band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. However, a recent stop in Seattle led to Nelson’s instruments and equipment being stolen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to X, Nelson revealed some stole the truck with the band’s gear from their hotel in Seattle. Nelson appeared heartbroken, revealing three of his prized guitars were among the stolen equipment.

He said, “Our truck with all of our equipment got stolen last night out of the hotel near Seattle. We got rental equipment now, and we will play the show tonight. But if you’re in the Seattle area and you hear about any guitars being pawned or sold — my ’56 Les Paul Junior, my ’64 335, and my custom Nacho tele are all in there. We have a lot of other equipment that’s in there as well.”

Nelson asked residents in the area to be on the look out for both the truck and equipment. He said, ” I appreciate your help.”

ATTENTION everyone in the Seattle area: Our truck w/our equipment was stolen from a Seattle hotel. If you have any information on the missing items, email [email protected]. Please only email with info about the instruments and/or truck. Thank you for your help. pic.twitter.com/QUJJTkHbPj — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) February 21, 2024

Lukas Nelson Finds His Guitars

Fortunately, it was a short if scary ordeal for the singer. Several hours later, Nelson posted an update on X revealing they found the truck. He wrote, “Our truck and guitars have been found!! Thank you to everyone for your help in getting the word out there and helping us find our gear.”

Someone stole a few things from the truck, but it appears they couldn’t access the back where the valuable instruments were. Nelson felt relieved that his guitars and also the other instruments could be recovered.

[See Lukas Nelson in Concert]

He said, “Great news, they found the truck, and all of the valuable instruments that were in there are still there. They were packed in the back and protected. All of the equipment that we needed is there. We have a few missing things like sound board, lighting packages, and some pedals, but all are replaceable and insured. The irreplaceable stuff is still there. So grateful to this community for helping out and to you guys for putting the word out.”

Our truck and guitars have been found!! Thank you to everyone for your help in getting the word out there and helping us find our gear. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8jWwhvBmjY — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) February 21, 2024

Nelson will need the equipment as he has a busy tour ahead of him. Nelson has very much followed in his father’s footsteps. In a previous interview, Nelson detailed how he’s stepped out of Willie Nelson’s shadow and forged his own destiny.

“There are lots of people who seem to find meaning in my music, and it’s separate from my dad,” he said. “My dad touched people in such a genuine way and the way that music carries that on in a subtle way. It’s like in Game of Thrones; all of them are defined by their parents. It’s a huge part of the character development. That’s how it’s been in our world’s history.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.