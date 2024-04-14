Wynonna Judd to Sing the National Anthem at the 150th Kentucky Derby

This year’s Kentucky is less than a month away and race fans across the country can already almost taste the mint juleps. Wynonna Judd, a Kentucky native will sing the national anthem at this year’s race. She announced the news on social media on Friday.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kentucky, I’m coming HOME!” she wrote in the post. “Couldn’t be more excited to announce I’ll be performing the national anthem at this year’s 150th Kentucky Derby. From going to the racetrack as a little girl to now singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ during this MILESTONE year, it’s such a full-circle moment,” she added.

Wynonna Judd on Performing at the Kentucky Derby

Judd also spoke about her upcoming performance in a statement. “I am so proud to represent my home state, taking part in one of the most storied and iconic traditions,” she shared. “The Kentucky Derby is something I look forward to every year and being able to perform this year makes the momentous event even more special,” she added.

This being the 150th year of the Kentucky Derby, it makes Judd’s performance before the race a little more special. Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs called Judd “the perfect artist to set the stage for this once-in-a-lifetime Kentucky Derby.” He added, “We’re excited for Wynonna to bring her powerful voice back to Louisville to convey the wide range of emotion for which the landmark occasion calls.”

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby

Those who can’t make it to Kentucky to see the landmark race in person can watch from the comfort of their couches. It’s a two-day event and will air on two different channels. A streaming option is also available for those who don’t have cable.

First, the fillies-only Kentucky Oaks will take place on May 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. It will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock. The main event, though, takes place the next day. Coverage for the 150th Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock.

The May 4 coverage will feature several races. The actual Kentucky Derby “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” usually takes place in the evening. So, race fans will have all day to get ready for the main event.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum