Years After Her Teacher Gave Her His Guitar to Chase Her Nashville Dream, Ella Langley Returns the Favor

What makes a perfect concert? For some singers, it was the entire show not having a single mistake. Others might consider having their loved ones in the crowd as a highlight of the event. But for Ella Langley, it was when she got the chance to perform for a Hooper Academy history teacher, Maury Popwell. Known as Coach Pop, the teacher helped inspire Langley to pursue a career in country music. And now, with the singer one of the top names in the genre, she got the opportunity to thank him in front of thousands.

Having discussed their friendship in the past, Coach Pop explained how he would meet Langley every Friday to practice music. “Langley fell in love with its distinct sound, and that sound stayed with her.” Eventually, the hitmaker moved to Auburn University for college. Although wishing her the best, Coach Pop was shocked when she dropped out of school to focus on music.

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Speaking with Langley about the decision, Coach Pop encouraged her to change that dream. And he did more than that. “When I found out she was going to Nashville, I called her right before school started, and I told her come by the school today, and she did. I gave her that guitar. So she took it with her.”

Just a few days ago, Langley returned to Auburn University. Not as a student, but as the headliner who sold out two nights at the school. And with 90,000 fans packing the stadium, it proved that she had made the right decision by listening to Coach Pop.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

Ella Langley Gives Coach Pop A Piece Of ‘Dandelion’ History

And among the sea of fans was Coach Pop. Watching how his kind words helped bring Langley No. 1 hits, awards, and sold-out concerts, he stood among the crowd as she lived out her dream.

Wanting to return the favor, Langley reunited with Coach Pop off the stage. Aside from reminiscing on the past and celebrating how far she had come, the singer presented him with his own guitar.

It wasn’t the same guitar he gifted her, but it was one specially designed for Coach Pop. Signed by Langley, it featured the promotional image of her hit album, Dandelion.

While Langley had plenty to celebrate after returning to Auburn, fame never made her forget where she came from. More importantly, it didn’t make her forget the people who helped her along the way.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)