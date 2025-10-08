Freida Parton Reassures Fans After Health Comments About Dolly Parton Spark Concern

With the Christmas season right around the corner, Dolly Parton decided to spread a little cheer when she announced a string of concerts in Las Vegas. Preparing to take over Sin City in December, the singer somewhat shocked fans when she announced she needed to postpone the shows to focus on an ongoing health issue. While reassuring fans she wasn’t “quittin’ the business”, her sister, Freida Parton, caused concern when she asked those same fans to pray. And now, with rumors circulating, Freida set the record straight about her original statement.

On Tuesday, Freida posted a picture of Dolly on her Facebook page. In the picture, Dolly struck a praying pose while looking to the heavens. The caption read, “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Although staying vague about what illness Dolly was fighting, Freida added, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

Dolly Parton’s Sister Understood The “Power Of Prayer”

Given the legendary status Dolly acquired over the decades, fans quickly filled the comments with love and support. But at the same time – many wondered if Dolly’s health was taking a turn for the worse.

With no word from Dolly herself, the rumors spiraled out of control in less than a day. But keeping fans in the loop, Freida returned to hopefully calm the growing worries. “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.”

Leaning on her faith to help comfort herself while supporting her sister, Freida promised fans, “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

As for Dolly, the singer’s decision to postpone the shows had little to do with her own health. Although “dealing with some health challenges”, she insisted, “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

With her sister’s prayers and the unwavering love of her fans, Dolly seems poised to do what she’s always done best – shine brighter than ever.

