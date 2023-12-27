ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen to Be Honored at Las Vegas Awards Show

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen are among the hard-rocking musicians who will be honored at the 2024 edition of the Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards. The event will take place on January 21 at the Sam’s Town Event Center in Las Vegas.

Gibbons and Nielsen both will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement in Music Award at the ceremony. Also receiving the same honor will be Blue Öyster Cult’s Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma, and Winger frontman Kip Winger.

Other Honorees

Other musicians set to be saluted at the event include Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, who will receive the Outstanding Career Achievement in Music Award; ex-KISS and longtime Grand Funk Railroad guitarist Bruce Kulick, who will be presented with the Guitar Legend Award; former Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, who will be honored with the Voice of Metal Award; and Lizzy Borden, who will receive the Best Shock Rock Icon Award.

More Details About the Ceremony

The Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards is presented by Sally Steele, editor-in-chief and publisher of Vegas Rocks! magazine. She launched the event in 2010, and next year’s ceremony will be the seventh installment of the extravaganza. It also will celebrate the magazine’s 20th anniversary.

Tickets are available for the awards show now. They can be purchased at a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

Fans also will be able to view the ceremony online at Steele’s YouTube channel and at Vegas Rocks! magazine’s social media pages.

ZZ Top’s 2024 Tour Plans

ZZ Top has an extremely packed 2024. The Texas trio will play headlining shows in the U.S. and Europe, and also will team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for a 2024 edition of their The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. You can check out the band’s full schedule at ZZTop.com.

Cheap Trick’s 2024 Tour Plans

Cheap Trick, meanwhile, will start its 2024 plans with performances at the Beatles on the Beach festival on January 26 in Delray Beach, Florida, and at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on February 16 in San Antonio, Texas. The power-pop veterans will then tour Australia in late February and March.

The band’s itinerary also includes May 17 performance at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California, and several U.S. dates opening for Def Leppard and Journey on The Summer Stadium Tour. Visit CheapTrick.com for a full list of shows.

Tickets for ZZ Top’s and Cheap Trick’s concerts are available for purchase now via various outlets, including StubHub.

