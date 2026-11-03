13-Time Grammy-Winning Country Trio Forced to Postpone Concert Just Hours Before Showtime

2026 marked a special year for The Chicks. It was the 20th anniversary of the group’s hit album Take the Long Way. The album not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but it brought them a handful of Grammy Awards. Those awards included Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. A special moment in the history of The Chicks, the band hoped to hit the road with a 20th anniversary tour. But sadly, their recent stop at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater was postponed just hours before The Chicks were scheduled to perform.

Postponing a concert was the last thing any band or singer wanted to do. Knowing how hard fans work to purchase a ticket, pay for parking, and plan an entire night, most singers battled through sickness and worse to perform. But the trio announced on Monday that they needed to postpone the show until Wednesday, November 4.

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Releasing a statement, The Chicks wrote, “The Chicks’ performance tonight Monday, November 2 at Dolby Theatre has been rescheduled due to illness. The rescheduled date is Wednesday, November 4. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available at your point of purchase. If you are able to attend the rescheduled date, no action is required.”

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Fans Make Their Feelings Heard About The Chicks Canceling

As for any message to the fans, the group only added, “The Chicks apologize for any inconvenience.”

And speaking of inconvenience, fans shared their disdain for the announcement. Although knowing that battling an illness was out of their control, most wished that The Chicks had made the announcement earlier. “I understand being ill, but waiting until an hour before doors is annoying. And Ticketmaster is saying I’m not eligible for a refund, so that’s fun.”

That was just the start, as more fans commented about struggling to get refunds.

“Please cancel. Game time won’t refund without cancellation. Already paid a lot for plane, hotel, ect. Please cancel so we can get something back!!!”

“So ONE HOUR before doors open we are informed?!? What about airline tickets? Flights home are on the day the show is scheduled too.”

“Please just cancel the show. A lot of people (including me) can’t get refunds if you just reschedule.”

“To say this an hour and 1/2 before the doors open is WILD. We came all the way from San Diego. Hotel paid all the expenses for this.”

Not the news fans wanted to hear, many made their frustrations known as they struggled with travel expenses, hotel reservations, and refunds. And while the last-minute announcement left some upset, The Chicks hoped to make it up to those who could attend the rescheduled show.

(Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)