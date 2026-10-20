13-Year-Old Phenom Conquers ‘The Voice’s Battle Round With Performance Coach Kelly Clarkson Calls “Magical”

Brianna Cameron is just 13, and she’s continuing to impress on The Voice. During the season 30 Battle Round, coach Kelly Clarkson paired the teenager up against Saade to perform Duffy’s hit, “Mercy.”

Team Kelly advisor Ariana DeBose was immediately impressed with Cameron, whom she called a “baby Tina Turner.” Clarkson, meanwhile, praised Saade’s “cool sound,” which she dubbed “beautiful and mystic.”

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Clarkson and DeBose continued the rehearsals by offering the contestants on pulling back on vocal tricks and improving their timing.

It was clear that both singers took direction well. In Cameron’s case, that’s largely due to her vast experience, which, despite her young age, already includes a role on Broadway and a guest starring appearance on Queen Latifah’s show, The Equalizer.

Brianna Cameron Shows Off Her Talent on The Voice

All the hard work paid off, as Adam Levine dubbed the pair’s performance “really fun.”

The Maroon 5 frontman was particularly impressed by Cameron, remarking, “It’s bonkers what people can do at age.” When it came to Saade, Levine noted that she did make a mistake, said that she managed to recover well.

Queen Latifah spoke next, praising the energy of the performance. The coach liked Saade’s stage presence too, but was ultimately won over by the teen.

“I don’t even know how you perform a song like this with that kind of depth,” she marveled.

Riley Green, meanwhile, complimented the contestants on rising to the challenge of the song, and said he had “a lot of fun” watching them on stage.

It all came down to Clarkson, who said the pair “locked in” throughout the performance. The coach said she was proud of Saade for not letting one off moment ruin the whole song. It was Cameron’s “insane” voice that ultimately won Clarkson over, though.

“She gets better on stage and under the pressure and under the lights,” Clarkson told the cameras after she made her decision. “She honestly just exudes so much joy… It’s magical to watch and it’s inspiring, honestly.”

Clarkson didn’t want Saade to feel discouraged, though, promising the eliminated contestant, “We’ll talk soon.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC

