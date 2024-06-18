19-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Finalist Engaged To Former Miss Jr. Teen Mississippi—Jack Blocker, Cole Swindell React

Colin Stough has his mother to thank for the positive changes his life has seen over the last year. His mom, Nara, encouraged the then 18-year-old to audition for American Idol. The small-town Mississippi native blew judges away with his audition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man,” leaving judge Luke Bryan exclaiming, “That’s what American Idol is about, right there!” Stough made it all the way to the season 21 finale night before viewers eliminated him in third place. Far from a setback, though, the “horse-loving, motorcycle-riding 19-year-old from Gattman, Mississippi” is thriving. And soon he’ ll even be a married man.

‘American Idol’ Top 3 Finalist Pops The Question To His Girlfriend

A year after his impressive run on American Idol, Colin Stough is celebrating his engagement. The country-rocker proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Jr. Teen Mississippi Mckenzie Rhett, on Friday (June 14.)

Stough celebrated the milestone with a carousel of pictures of sweet pictures (and one of the couple flipping the bird) on Instagram. “Only God knew that a pretty little angel would end up with a tatted up cowpoke,” he wrote in the Saturday (June 15) post. “I love you and this life with you and I can’t wait for the miles and the memories we will have to my best friend and my life partner. Let’s get married.”

Country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell jumped into the comments with a congratulatory message. “Yessirrrr! Congrats!!” the “Forever to Me” singer wrote.

Season 22 finalist Jack Blocker chimed in below. “Cmonnnnn,” the “All of Yours (To Give All of Mine)” singer commented.

Another Instagram user commented wryly that “Little girl’s hearts are breaking everywhere!” Beautiful girl, beautiful ring, and wishing you both a beautiful life!!” they wrote.

Who Does Colin Stough Think Should Replace Katy Perry?

Like the majority of the American Idol community, Colin Stough has an opinion on who should replace Katy Perry. The “Part of Me” singer exited the show in May after seven seasons as a judge.

Stough thinks 16-time GRAMMY winner Adele should take over Perry’s chair. “I’ve not always loved her music, but I’ve always respected her as a person for her work ethic,” he told US Weekly. “In this industry, you have to have a work ethic. [Adele] has true music fame, not like TV fame or publicity fame, you know, it’s coming from music.”

