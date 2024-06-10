‘American Idol’ Finalist Knows Who Should Replace Katy Perry

American Idol season 21 finalist Colin Stough recently shared his opinion on who should replace Katy Perry at the judges’ table. Speaking with Us Weekly, Stough was asked on the spot to reveal who he thinks should replace Perry, and he answered coolly and confidently, “Adele.”

He continued, “I’ve not always loved her music, but I’ve always respected her as a person for her work ethic. In this industry, you have to have a work ethic. [Adele] has true music fame, not like TV fame or publicity fame, you know, it’s coming from music.

“I’ve never met her, [but] she seems amazing, you know, she stands up for what she thinks, and I love that about her. And I’d love to meet her one day,” Stough joked.

Joking aside, Adele could make an excellent American Idol judge because of that trait Stough mentioned—standing up for what she thinks. Being able to share her opinion confidently and constructively would make her a great judge, as well as her elevated place in the music industry. She made her fame solely on her music, and what better person to coach the next generation of musicians looking to reach those heights?

Could Kelly Clarkson Replace Katy Perry on American Idol? She Makes Her Final Decision

“Who will replace Katy Perry” is the question on everyone’s minds recently, as American Idol still hasn’t revealed who will take her seat behind the judges’ table. Fans are shopping around different names, from Adele, to Jennifer Lopez, to Kelly Clarkson.

However, Clarkson recently revealed her own thoughts about returning to the show that started it all for her. America’s original Idol shared her final decision about joining the show during an interview following the Daytime Emmys, where her show won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

When asked if she would replace Katy Perry, Clarkson replied, “No, no, I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids.” She continued, “I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.’ And it would put me in LA, and that’s why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much.”

Notably, Clarkson left The Voice and Los Angeles behind following personal upheavals in her life, moving to New York City and hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show there instead. She continued, “I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other. As a parent … you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you. That’s the reason [I can’t do Idol]. It’s my kiddos.”

