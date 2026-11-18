It’s that time of year again. The CMA Awards are taking place on Wednesday night, November 18, and we could not be more excited. Here are which performances to expect, from familiar faces to old favorites.

Starting strong on our list, this year’s performances will feature those nominated for Entertainer of the Year, as well as all the artists in the Female and Male Vocalist categories. Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson are all scheduled to make the stage their own. Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Zach Top will all be performing as well.

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Chris Stapleton will also be joining performances with Stephen Wilson Jr. and Mumford & Sons. The Red Clay Strays, Vince Gill, Tucker Wetmore, and Tim McGraw will also perform.

Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, rock band Halestorm, Hardy, and Marcus King will also be performing to honor Brooks & Dunn, who are receiving the 12th Annual Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. A tribute will also be paid to country legend Dolly Parton, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 80.

Taylor Swift to Perform at 2026 CMA Awards

In a rather surprising turn of events, Taylor Swift will also be singing on the CMA stage for the first time in 13 years. The global superstar, who transitioned from the country to pop stages in 2014 with her record 1989, is up for one nomination for Single Of The Year with “I Knew It, I Knew You”.

Swift got her start in country music, opening for acts like Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw. In 2007, Swift took home the CMA Horizon award, which was later changed to the New Artist category. It’s also difficult to forget when Swift took home 5 awards in 2009, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year. Her album Fearless truly cemented her as a force of nature in the genre and made her the youngest person, at just 19, to ever receive the latter award.

From Taylor Swift to Ella Langley to Cody Johnson, this year’s CMAs are not one you are going to want to miss. Be sure to catch the show on ABC on Nov. 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

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