The CMA Awards are tonight, and this year’s lineup is full of performances and exciting moments you won’t want to miss. Here’s how to watch country music’s greatest night.

The show will be available to watch on ABC and Disney+ at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, or 7:00 PM Central Time. Next-day streaming will also be available on Hulu, according to the CMA website. This year’s show marks 60 years of the CMAs, which had its first show and banquet in 1967. However, this year’s awards might have the show’s most exciting lineup yet.

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First off, a tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed away in August, is in store. Parton was an iconic figure in country music, especially for women in the country music space. The 80-year-old passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Since then, her life and legacy have been honored by the Grand Ole Opry and through shows like CMA’s I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton event. It will be interesting to see what the award show has up its sleeve to honor this legend.

Secondly, music group Brooks & Dunn is taking home the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday night. The duo is set to be honored by various members of the country music community. Performances from Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Marcus King, Hardy, and rock band Halestorm are in store.

Lainey Wilson to Host 60th Annual CMA Awards

In addition to the amazing tributes for Dolly Parton and Brooks & Dunn, this year’s award show is going to be hosted by none other than “4X4XU” singer Lainey Wilson, who also solo-hosted the awards last year.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Wilson talked about what it means to her to get to host again. Wilson is the first female to host the show alone for two years in a row, and it’s a huge honor and responsibility.

“I feel honored that they trust me enough to do a whole other year of this,” she shared. “Last year, I had the time of my life. When you’re in front of the camera like that, you better be where your feet are. And I just had to be present. And I feel like I just soaked it all up.”

Those who plan to tune in to the award ceremony can also expect incredible performances from Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Taylor Swift, and so many others.

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