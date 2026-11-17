One of country music’s biggest stars is putting his health and family first. Cody Johnson, who was set to perform at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, has announced that he will not be attending the ceremony. Johnson is instead opting to take time out of the spotlight to focus on his mental and physical health amid a whirlwind 2026. In an emotional statement shared to his Instagram, Johnson opened up about the toll of his demanding schedule, admitting that despite his success, he’s been pushing himself too hard.

“At the end of the day, I’m a human being, no matter how much I tell myself and others I’m Superman,” he shared. I’m going to spend some time recouping at home; being grounded by my family is what I need most right now. I’ve waited my whole life to be where I am in my career, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It was well worth the wait and the hard work it took to get here.”

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While Johnson won’t be taking the stage, the country star still has the opportunity to take home some hardware. He’s competing in the Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year categories. Additionally, his song “The Fall” is nominated for Single of the Year and Music Video.

This year’s CMAs follow the June release of Johnson’s 10th studio album, Banks of the Trinity.

Johnson has long found success at the CMAs, having received 19 nominations and won four times over the course of his career.

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

The 2026 CMA Awards have a stacked performance lineup.

Host Lainey Wilson is slated to perform, as are stars including Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, and Taylor Swift. The latter artist is particularly noteworthy, as she hasn’t performed at the ceremony in 13 years.

That’s not all, though. Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, and Tucker Wetmore have also been tapped to perform.

Fresh off his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tim McGraw will take the stage to deliver a performance in honor of the massive accomplishment.

Elsewhere, Mumford & Sons is set make their CMA performance debut, taking the stage alongside Chris Stapleton. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer won’t be a one and done at this year’s ceremony. Rather, he’ll return later in the show to perform with Stephen Wilson Jr.

Fans can also look forward to two special performances throughout the night.

Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King will team up to celebrate Brooks & Dunn. The famed duo are this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Then there’s Dolly Parton. Following the country music icon’s August death, this year’s CMAs will open with a tribute to the late singer.

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