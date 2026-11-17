Zach Top might be a rising star in country music, but that didn’t mean his sound was new. Unlike other artists who tried to bring something new to the genre, the hitmaker decided to highlight the rich history of country music. It was that same history that first inspired Top to explore a career in Nashville. And now, he has won several awards, including a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album. But according to the singer, he didn’t feel a responsibility to preserve traditional country music. He was simply making the music he loved.

Ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards, Top sat down with WSM Radio to discuss his rise in country music. It was albums like Ain’t in It for My Health that helped him break into the Top 11 on the Billboard 200. That same album brought him his first Grammy. Bringing the classic sound of country to a new generation, he considered it a bonus of stardom.

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“I think it is more of a bonus. Yeah, I don’t think it is a responsibility. I’m just kind of doing me. It’s the only thing I know how to do. And it just so happens to be traditional country music as we know and love it.”

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Zach Top Prepares To Take The Stage At The CMA Awards

Although not feeling the pressure of preserving the rich legacy of country music, Top admitted he often thought about it. “I have thought about that a lot. A lot of younger folks get into my music and then through that are introduced to the older stuff that influenced me and that I grew up on, and made me fall in love with country music.”

But even with Top compared to George Strait and Keith Whitley, he was simply having fun and enjoying the ride. And that ride brought him a few nominations at the 2026 CMA Awards.

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Looking at the nominations, Top competed for Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Competing against Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, and more, he also added his name to the performance list.

Ready to celebrate one of the biggest nights in country music, don’t miss Top at the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Disney+ and ABC. The awards will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)