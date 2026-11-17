Kelsea Ballerini is once again a Grammy nominee. When the 2027 Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 16, the country singer found herself up for the Best Contemporary Country Album award.

The nomination came following the release of her latest EP, Mount Pleasant, in November 2025. In a post to Instagram, Ballerini shared a video of herself the moment she learned the news.

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The clip featured Ballerini leaning in as she nervously watched the nominations on a laptop. As soon as she heard her first name, Ballerini gasped in awe and threw her hands up, before placing them over her chest.

“Making this EP mattered so much to my heart, and this nomination hits a little different in the most special way,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

As for why the EP is a special one to Ballerini, back when it was announced, she explained, “I have always made records—whether songs, EPs or albums—to capture a moment in time. Mount Pleasant is a collection of six songs I’ve written throughout the summer, marking a chapter of heavy self-examination, longing and stepping further into who I am as a 32-year old woman.”

In her post-nomination reflection, Ballerini continued, “I’m floored by this. I’m so grateful. Wow wow wow. I LOVE MAKING MUSIC AND I LOVE YOU.”

Later, she posted the same clip to her feed, alongside shots of her in the studio, working with her collaborators, and more.

“I LOVE MUSIC SO MUCH,” she captioned the post.

What to Know About Kelsea Ballerini’s Grammys History

Ballerini’s category is stacked to say the least, with five women in total up for the award. She’ll compete against Carter Faith’s Cherry Valley, Ella Langley’s Dandelion, Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9, and Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere for the trophy.

The nomination marks her seventh Grammy nod. Though she’s yet to take home an award, Ballerini previously received a nomination for Best New Artist in 2017.

Her album Unapologetically, song “Heartfirst,” EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Noah Kahan duet “Cowboys Cry Too,” and LP Patterns previously received nominations.

The 2027 Grammys will take place on Feb. 7. The ceremony will air live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images



