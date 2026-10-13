3 Bizarre Songs That Somehow Hit the Top 5 and Changed Pop Music Forever

These three pop songs beat all expectations, topping the charts in the U.S. No one could’ve guessed these tracks would become hits in this market, but they blew past those projections. Whether they brought an international sound to a national audience or completely broke every rule of pop music, these songs changed what a chart-topper could be. Revisit these transformative hits.

[RELATED: 3 Pop Songs From the 1980s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 40+ Years Old]

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“They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” — Napoleon XIV

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This spoken-word track blew conventions out of the water. By reaching the Top 5 of the U.S. charts, this song proved that avant-garde musicianship could be a viable commercial vehicle.

“Where life is beautiful all the time / And I´ll be happy to see / Those nice young men / In their clean white coats / And they´re coming to take me away,” the off-kilter, eerie lyrics read. On paper, nothing about this song should’ve earned it as much chart success as it had. Nevertheless, it changed what a pop song could be.

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” — Eiffel 65

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Europop is increasingly intertwined with modern pop music. But there was a time when those sorts of electronic sounds didn’t fly in the U.S. The crossover came from the most unsuspecting of sources: “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65.

This weird, alienesque track experienced a monumental crossover into U.S. culture. Even today, it remains a song that’s part of the framework of our society. You know this track, whether you’ve actually sat down and listened to it or not. The song’s chart success certainly had a bit to do with its novelty, but it also sparked the idea that U.S. culture was ready for a Europop future.

“Gangnam Style” — PSY

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Nowadays, K-pop is one of the most prevalent sounds we hear on the radio. Fans of this niche are a global force, completely shifting the tides of the pop industry both in the U.S. and abroad. Though this song wasn’t an immediate gateway to K-pop’s takeover of the U.S., it certainly kicked the door open, even if it was a bit of a novelty track.

Since then, “Gangnam Style” hit the Top 5 on the U.S. charts, and K-pop has flourished. It rivals the popularity of nationally established acts. Songs in this genre defied every expectation, breaking geographic and language barriers.

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