3 Classic Folk Songs Most People Learn Before They Turn 10

As a kid, you pick up songs early. Some are just taught to you. You hear them in choir in school, or perhaps your parents play them on the radio or sing them around the house. Whatever it is, some songs just find you early on.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that most people learn at a young age. Indeed, these are three classic folk songs most people learn before they turn 10.

Videos by American Songwriter

“This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie (Single, 1945)

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Most people probably remember learning this folk song back in choir class in the third or fourth grade. You can probably still picture your choir teacher—round face, big head of curly hair—teaching you the lyrics. Well, if so, join the club! It was a blast learning this song back in the day, hearing the warm, welcoming words, learning about the land we all live on from coast to coast. Woody Guthrie is one of America’s best and most prolific songwriters. He’s one who is certainly well worth learning about from a young age.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

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John Denver wrote songs that people loved. He was one of those artists who crossed genres and found fans in many walks of life. Perhaps one of the reasons for that was his knack for writing lyrics that most people could get behind. Take, for example, his 1971 tune, “Take Me Home, Country Roads”. The track has since been covered myriad times by myriad artists. It’s also one of those we all learn at a young age. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is a song we can all understand—walking those dusty trails that lead us back home. It’s a feeling and an image even school-aged music fans can appreciate.

“Turn! Turn! Turn!” by Pete Seeger (Single, 1962)

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Where would modern American folk music be without Pete Seeger? The songwriter and performer is connected to everyone from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan. But he’s also connected to young music fans. So many of them hear Seeger’s song “Turn! Turn! Turn!” by a young age. So many learn it in elementary school choir class or perhaps hear their parents playing it on the radio via an old vinyl album. The acoustic-driven song, which is all about change, remains essential listening.

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