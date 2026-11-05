3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in 1983 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

The early 1980s provided a nice occasion to start a rock band. Music fans had seen what transpired in the 1960s and 1970s, and they wanted in. They wanted to release big, buzzing songs that might stand the test of time.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three groups from back in the day that still rock our worlds. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1983 whose melodies still echo decades later.

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Bon Jovi

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The charming hair metal band Bon Jovi got things started in Sayreville, New Jersey, in 1983. Since then, the prolific outfit has released 16 studio albums. The first one came in 1984. That self-titled release included tracks like “Runaway” and “She Don’t Know Me”. But from there, a legendary, Hall of Fame career grew over several decades. Today, the outfit is remembered for other songs like “Livin’ On A Prayer”, “You Give Love A Bad Name”, and “It’s My Life”, but none of that could have happened if things hadn’t gotten going in 1983.

Poison

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While Bon Jovi kicked things off in New Jersey, Poison wasn’t too far away when they got things going in 1983 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. But the group might just boast one of the strangest rises to fame of the decade. The heavy rock band released their debut LP, Look What The Cat Dragged In, in 1986, but they followed it up with Open Up And Say… Ahh! in 1988. That second record included Poison’s only No. 1 hit to date, the acoustic-driven “Every Rose Has Its Thorns”. The tune marked a big turn from the group’s otherwise heftier material. But even now, the romantic song remains a fan favorite.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Technically, this band got together in 1982. But way back then, the band that featured Anthony Kiedis on lead vocals and Flea on bass wasn’t known as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 1982, they were known as Tony Flow And The Miraculously Majestic Masters Of Mayhem. It was actually in 1983 when they took on the moniker Red Hot Chili Peppers. And a year after that, the band released their self-titled debut album. From there, an iconic career was born, which included hits like “Under The Bridge” and “Californication”.

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