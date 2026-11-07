3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s You Hear All the Time at the Gym

Working out. It goes great with music. And it especially goes great with classic rock music. That’s right—there’s something about the buzzing, powerful genre that complements weight lifting and strength training well.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that are perfect for leg and arm day. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s you hear all the time at the gym.

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“Turn The Page” by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band from ‘Back In ’72’ (1973)

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Most of the time, gyms like to pump fast-paced songs into the workout area. The faster the beat, the more inspiring the track can be during a workout. That’s the thinking, anyway. But then there are other songs—tracks that are slower but no less inspiring. For an example of this, look no further than “Turn The Page” by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. The mood of the tune is so powerful that it urges people to dig deep on their last set of reps and give their best. Indeed, you can’t hear this song and don’t want to see a better tomorrow.

“T.N.T.” by AC/DC from ‘T.N.T.’ (1976)

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Okay, remember when we mentioned how fast-paced songs make for good gym workouts? Well, AC/DC is at the top of that list. The Australian-born band seemingly only had one gear, and that was speed. You could put on an album of AC/DC’s greatest hits, and it would feel like taking a dozen shots of espresso to the head. In other words, it’s perfect gym music. When you’re feeling like you’re at the end of your workout, just put on this band and they’ll get you another 10-15 minutes of solid effort.

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam from ‘Ram Jam’ (1977)

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Sometimes when you’re at the end of your workout, you need one final push. Music can help. Enter: “Black Betty” by Ram Jam. The song will give you that final burst of energy to finish on the treadmill or bench press. Ram Jam brings the energy, and it’s impossible not to feel it as you’re there in the fitness center giving it your all, watching drops of sweat fall from your brow. Yes, classic rock and working out—it’s a match made in heaven!

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

