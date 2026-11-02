3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s You Hear All the Time When You Walk Into a Guitar Store

Guitar stores and music shops love to play music from the 1990s. There is something about the buzzing tunes that they believe inspires customers who walk in the door to buy instruments or sign up for guitar lessons.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day perfect for those places. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1990s you hear all the time when you walk into a guitar store.

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“Them Bones” by Alice In Chains from ‘Dirt’ (1992)

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When it comes to great guitar-based rock music from the 1990s, grunge cornered the market. Indeed, there are a number of bands that came from the Pacific Northwest (and beyond) that boast incredible, buzzing tunes. And when you walk into a music shop or guitar store, those songs are often playing on the overhead stereo. Why? Well, they are catchy, they are memorable, and they are most definitely rooted in the electric six-string. For evidence of this, look no further than the heavy tune “Them Bones” by Alice In Chains.

“Enter Sandman” by Metallica from ‘Metallica’ (1991)

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Speaking of heavy rock tracks that can inspire the next generation of songwriters and guitar players, Metallica has been making a career of releasing big rock tunes for decades. Who knows how many players the metal band has excited over the years with songs like “Enter Sandman”. But we’re sure that a few million of them have gone to guitar stores and music shops to buy a new six-string. That’s the best. When your favorite band can also inspire you to do more, that’s what it’s all about.

“Under The Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers from ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ (1991)

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Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a number of excellent tunes over the years. But perhaps the band’s most beloved song is “Under The Bridge”. Released in 1991, the offering has been on the radio countless times. It’s been played in bedrooms, dorm rooms, inside cars, and in every other venue imaginable. Why? Because it’s inspiring and interesting. That’s the kind of stuff that urges young players to go to the music store to pick up an instrument and try playing rock all on their own! What could be better?

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