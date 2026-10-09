3 Country Songs From 1969 That Still Make Me Smile Today

By the end of the 1960s, country music was really starting to thrive. Among the many great songs that came out at the end of the decade are these three tunes. All out in 1969, and I still smile when I hear them today.

“All I Have To Offer You (Is Me)” by Charley Pride

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On Charley Pride’s The Best Of Charley Pride album is “All I Have To Offer You (Is Me)”. The song, Pride’s first No. 1 hit, was written by Dallas Frazier and A.L. “Doodle” Owens.

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A sweet love song, “All I Have To Offer You (Is Me)” says, “Sweetheart, I’ll give you all my love in every way I can / But make sure that’s what you want while you’re still free / The only gold I have for you is in this wedding band / ‘Cause all I have to offer you is me.”

Before Pride recorded “All I Have To Offer You (Is Me)”, Johnny Bush put it on his 1968 sophomore album, Undo The Right. Later in 1969, Pride had a three-week No. 1 single, with “(I’m So) Afraid Of Losing You Again”.

“Try A Little Kindness” by Glen Campbell

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“Try A Little Kindness” is the title track of a record that Glen Campbell released one year later, in 1970. The song, written by Curt Sapaugh and Bobby Austin, is one of Campbell’s many crossover hits. “Try A Little Kindness” became a Top 5 country hit. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Easy Listening chart.

The inspirational song says, “Don’t walk around the down and out / Lend a helping hand instead of doubt / And the kindness that you show every day / Will help someone along their way / You’ve got to try a little kindness.”

Mickey Gilley and Lynn Anderson also recorded a version of “Try A Little Kindness”. 1969 was a big year for Campbell. In 1969, he also released “Galveston”, a song that remains one of Campbell’s biggest hits.

“Sweet Memories” by Dottie West and Don Gibson

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“Sweet Memories” is a duet by Dottie West and Don Gibson. The song is the second single from Dottie & Don, their first collaborative album. “Sweet Memories” was written by Mickey Newbury.

Although “Sweet Memories” is actually a sad song, the sound of West and Gibson singing together is still an instant mood booster. “Sweet Memories” says in part, “My day is just an endless stream / Of emptiness to me / Filled only by the fleeting moments / Of your memories, sweet memories, sweet memories.”

Willie Nelson made “Sweet Memories” the title track of a record he released a decade later, in 1979.

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