3 Faith Hill Songs That Still Pack a Serious Emotional Punch Today

When Faith Hill quietly stepped away from country music in 2017, after releasing her album of duets, The Rest Of Our Life, with her husband, Tim McGraw, fans were understandably devastated. Hill left behind a treasure trove of hits in country music, including these three hits, which all pack a serious emotional punch.

“Let Me Let Go”

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“Let Me Let Go” is on Faith, Hill’s third studio album. The song, out in 1989, became a No. 1 hit for Hill, also reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. “Let Me Let Go” was written by Steve Diamond and Dennis Morgan.

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The chorus of “Let Me Let Go” says, “Let me let go, baby / Let me let go / If this is for the best, why are you still in my heart? / Are you still in my soul? / Let me let go.”

Diamond and Morgan wrote “Let Me Let Go” several years before Hill recorded it. Although it was pitched to numerous other artists, Diamond tells The Boot that most people thought “Let Me Let Go” had too many chord changes, making it a challenge to sing. The two writers demoed the song several different ways to appeal to more artists. Ironically, when Hill decided to record “Let Me Let Go”, it was based on the songwriters’ original demo.

Vince Gill sings background vocals on this song.

“The Rest Of Our Life”

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The title track of Hill’s final record, “The Rest Of Our Life” was written by Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, Ed Sheeran, and Amy Wadge.

Sung with McGraw, ”The Rest Of Our Life” is a sweet love song about the durability of a long relationship. “The Rest Of Our Life” says, “If one gray hair shows, I’ll be fine / If my waistline grows, I’ll be fine / Even if time takes its toll / We’ll stay young for the rest of our lives.”

“The Rest Of Our Life” is Hill’s final Top 20 single. The project also includes “Speak To A Girl”, a Top 10 hit.

“There You’ll Be”

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Out in 2000, “There You’ll Be” is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film Pearl Harbor. It is also the title track of a compilation album that Hill released in 2001.

Written by Diane Warren, “There You’ll Be” says, “In my dreams I’ll always see you soar above the sky / In my heart there’ll always be a place for you for all my life / I’ll keep a part of you with me / And everywhere I am there you’ll be.”

Interestingly, Celine Dion was originally supposed to record “There You’ll Be”. She passed on the song, since she had recently sung “My Heart Will Go On” for the Titanic film. Another crossover hit for Hill, “There You’ll Be” became an 11-week No. 1 hit for Hill.

Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for ESPN