3 Hit Songs From 1980 That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

The year 1980 was the start of one of the most incredible decades in music history. New sounds and new styles emerged, including plenty of uptempo songs, such as these three. They are all so good and have such a great beat that they still make me want to dance today.

“Stomp!” By The Brothers Johnson

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The Brothers Johnson is a duo made up of real-life siblings, George Johnson and Louis E. Johnson. The Brothers Johnson had three No. 1 singles, including “Stomp!”. The song, written by The Brothers Johnson along with Valerie Johnson and Rod Temperton, is part of their Light Up The Night record.

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A dance song if there ever was one, “Stomp!” says, “Everybody take it to the top we’re / Gonna stomp all night / In the neighborhood / Don’t it feel all right.”

“Stomp!” hit No. 1 on both Billboard’s R&B and Dance charts. Although the song is The Brothers Johnson’s third single to reach the top of the charts, it is their only No. 1 on Billboard‘s Dance Club chart.

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross

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One of Diana Ross’s most popular solo singles, “I’m Coming Out” is part of her Diana album. “I’m Coming Out” was written by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards. Both members of the band Chic, Ross asked them to write her a song after seeing Chic in concert. Ironically, it was when Rodgers saw drag queens dressed as Ross that he had the idea for “I’m Coming Out”.

“I’m Coming Out” says in part, “I’m coming out / I want the world to know / I got to let it show.” This is one of several Ross songs that would work on a dance floor. Before releasing “I’m Coming Out”, Ross had a No. 1 single with “Upside Down”.

“Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

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“Celebration” is Kool & The Gang’s only hit single in 1980, but it was a big one. On their Celebrate! record, “Celebration” stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

Written by members of Kool & The Gang, “Celebration” says, “Come on now, celebration / Let’s all celebrate and have a good time / Celebration / We gonna celebrate and have a good time.”

“Celebration” may have stayed in the top spot for another week, if not for Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5” single, which stopped their run to the No. 1 spot. This song is also on Kylie Minogue’s Greatest Hits album, out in 1992.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)