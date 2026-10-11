3 One-Hit Wonders From 1977 That I Still Keep Listening to Today

For some artists, a successful single means a lengthy career, but not for everyone. Some of the best songs came out in the late 1970s, songs that people still listen to today, even if the artist never replicated their success again.

With that in mind, these are three of the best one-hit wonders from 1977. They are so good that I still want to keep listening to them today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Best Of My Love” by The Emotions

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“Best Of My Love” is unquestionably the biggest hit by The Emotions. Written by Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White and Al McKay, “Best Of My Love” is on The Emotions’ Rejoice record.

The chorus of “Best Of My Love” says simply, “Whoa whoa, you got the best of my love / Whoa whoa, you got the best of my love.“

“Best Of My Love” is The Emotions’ only No. 1 single on their own. It topped Billboard’s Hot 100 for four weeks. It also reached the top of Billboard’s Hot Soul chart. The Emotions did have a few other moderately successful singles. In 1978, their “Boogie Wonderland” collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire reached the Top 5.

“Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” by Meco

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Meco, whose real name is Domenico Monardo, was inspired to write “Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” after seeing the Star Wars film, also out in 1977. The song’s writer is credited to John Williams, who wrote the Star Wars score. Meco put his own spin on the music, releasing it as his first single.

Surprisingly, “Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” became a two-week No. 1 single, even though it is instrumental. Meco went on to release other similar types of songs, including “Theme From Close Encounters,” although he never had a No. 1 single again.

“Baby Come Back” by Player

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Player’s debut single is “Baby Come Back”. The song, written by band members Peter Beckett and J. C. Crowley, is on their self-titled freshman record.

A three-week No. 1 single, the chorus of “Baby Come Back” says, “Baby come back, any kind of fool could see / There was something in everything about you / Baby come back, you can blame it all on me / I was wrong and I just can’t live without you.”

After “Baby Come Back”, Player released “This Time I’m In It For Love”. That song became their last Top 10 hit.

In 2026, Keith Urban included a cover of this song on his Flow State record.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images