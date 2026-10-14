3 One-Hit Wonders From 1978 That I Still Want to Listen to Today

In 1978, a lot of great songs came out, songs that we still listen to today. For some artists, hits they had in 1978 were part of a long and successful career. But for other artists, their only successful song came out that year. These are three of the best one-hit wonders from 1978. They are so good, I still want to listen to them today.

“Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder

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“Hot Child In The City” is Nick Gilder’s sixth single. It is also his first and only No. 1 hit. The song, written by Gilder and James McCulloch, is on Gilder’s sophomore City Nights record.

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The chorus of “Hot Child In The City” says, “Hot child in the city / Hot child in the city / Running wild and looking pretty / Hot child in the city.”

From 1976 to 2000, Gilder released more than 20 singles. However, “Hot Child In The City” is his only song to reach the Top 40. Gilder did fare slightly better in his native Canada.

This might have been Gilder’s biggest hit, but it was born from heartache.

“‘Hot Child In The City’ could well have been entitled ‘Don’t Bite The Apple’,” Gilder later says. “I’ve seen a lot of young girls, 15 and 16, walking down Hollywood Boulevard with their pimps. Their home environment drove them to distraction, so they ran away, only to be trapped by something even worse.”

“Knock On Wood” by Amii Stewart

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“Knock On Wood” is Stewart’s second single, and her only successful one. The title track of her freshman record, “Knock On Wood” was written by Eddie Floyd and Steve Cropper. In 1966, Floyd had a No. 1 R&B hit with this song.

A song celebrating true love, “Knock On Wood” says, “It’s like thunder, lightning / The way you love me is frightening / You better knock, knock on wood, baby.”

In 1967, Otis Redding released “Knock On Wood” with Carla Thomas, which also became a Top 10 R&B hit. David Bowie also covered this song.

After “Knock On Wood”, Stewart released “Light My Fire”, which is her last song to reach the Top 40.

“Magnet And Steel” by Walter Egan

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On Walter Egan’s Not Shy album is “Magnet And Steel”. His only successful song, Egan is the sole writer of the Top 10 hit.

“Magnet And Steel” says, “With you I’m not shy / To show the way I feel / With you I might try / My secrets to reveal / For you are a magnet, and I am steel.”

Interestingly, Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks are on the “Magnet And Steel” track. In 2026, Keith Urban covered this song for his Flow State record. He sings this song with Little Big Town.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns