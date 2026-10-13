3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s We Know You Sing All the Time in the Shower

Singing in the shower is one of the best parts of the day. It’s a chance to belt out some lyrics with no one listening. You can really let your voice shine. And heck, sometimes the acoustics in the bathroom are better than anywhere else. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day we all love to sing while the water is running. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s we know you sing all the time in the shower.

“Batman Theme” by Neal Hefti from ‘Batman Theme And 11 Other Bat Songs’ (1966)

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This is one of the simplest songs ever written. It just repeats the same few notes over and over again. But that’s why it gets in your head, and that’s why it’s so fun to sing over and over while rubbing the shampoo into your hair. We all love the character Batman. There have been so many movies and TV shows based on the caped crusader. But the best one might have been the original. With Adam West, Batman was a household name. And the 1960s TV show theme song by Neal Hefti remains exceptionally fun to sing in the shower.

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“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie from ‘The Voice Of Scott McKenzie’ (1967)

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You know, sometimes when you’re in the shower, you feel wistful. You pine for a forgotten time. You wish you were in a different era. And to satisfy that yearning, at least in part, sometimes you just start to sing “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie. It’s okay, we do it, too. The song just feels so light and lovely off your lips. As you shampoo your hair, you can imagine flowers in it. It’s all part of the long-lost late 1960s, an amazing time when love and naivety mixed like peanut butter and jelly.

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies from ‘Everything’s Archie’ (1969)

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Speaking of those long-lost late 1960s days, this song from 1969 is especially fun to sing. It’s as sweet and sticky as its title. Even though the track was delivered by a cartoon band, that doesn’t mean you can’t sing along with it while getting the stuff between your toes out with a new bar of soap. Some songs are more fun to sing than others, and “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies remains a fan favorite.

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