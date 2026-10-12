3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Everyone Remembers After the First Note

Some songs make you lean in. You can’t tell at first what’s playing, so you have to listen that much closer. But then there are other songs that you recognize immediately. After just a note or two, you know who it is.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that spark an immediate memory. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that everyone remembers after the first note.

Videos by American Songwriter

“One Toke Over The Line” by Brewer & Shipley from ‘Tarkio’ (1970)

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After just a single strum of the acoustic guitar, you know who is about to croon to you on this tune. That’s right, this floating, meandering, harmony-driven song is immediately recognizable as soon as it comes on the airwaves. Instantly, you’re floating right along with it. You can picture yourself in the middle of some easy summer day. Maybe you have the munchies. Maybe you have that orange chip dust on your fingers as you giggle and struggle to play your six-string. Whatever the scenario, as soon as this track hits the speakers, you know who you’re dealing with.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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This passionate love song is instantly recognizable as it comes on the speakers. In a flash, you’re in Eric Clapton’s world (via his short-lived band Derek & The Dominos). With giant, thick guitars, the group belts out its music into the night. Clapton sings like a man on fire about a woman he pines for. It’s all just too much for him. Today, this offering remains a fan favorite. You can hear it regularly on classic rock radio stations and in local bars alike. For the rest of time, Clapton’s energy will cut through space. And we’ll be there to identify it after just a single electric guitar note.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1972)

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You can blame the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs for this song’s resurgence among more modern music and movie fans. The scene in the gangster drama is just so memorable, and this song, which accompanies it, pushes it over the top. For film buffs who have seen the work thousands of times, it’s emblazoned in their brains. That’s one of the many reasons why the acoustic-driven 1972 tune, “Stuck In The Middle With You”, by Stealers Wheel is immediately recognizable after only a single note.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns