3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Are Perfect for Your Next Wedding Playlist

If you’re getting married soon, chances are you have a taste for 1990s music. And chances are your guests also know the era’s songs. Well, you wouldn’t want to disappoint them and put on the wrong soundtrack for the big dance, right? But don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that will leave your wedding guests grinning. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that are perfect for your next wedding playlist.

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To The Extreme’ (1990)

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This is a song that will have your wedding guests running to the dance floor as soon as it comes on the DJ’s speakers. People love “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice because it has everything. The track offers nostalgia, songwriting talent, unintentional comedy, a feeling that you’re going back in time, and much more. Vanilla Ice has enjoyed a career in music because of this classic one-hit wonder. And your wedding guests will adore you for putting it on the playlist.

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“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1992)

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There is just something about this song—it makes people want to sing along. And the bigger the group, the more fun it seems to be. That’s why “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes is the ultimate wedding song. People want to come together when it comes on the stereo speakers. They want to gather in a group and sing at the top of their lungs. They want to shout in unison, “WHAT’S GOING ON!?” When 4 Non Blondes released this tune in the early 1990s, they became legends.

“C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” by Quad City DJ’s from ‘Get On Up And Dance’ (1996)

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Weddings are about dancing. Sure, there is a couple pledging their lives together—blah, blah, blah. No, weddings are about cutting loose on the dance floor. And there might not be a single song from the 1990s better at getting people to cut a rug than “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” by Quad City DJ’s. There is just something about the beat, the vocals—the electricity of the song. It’s like wedding playlist magic.

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