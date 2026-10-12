3 Soft Rock Songs From 1987 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The latter part of the 1980s will always be considered one of the best time periods in rock music. The era saw a lot of harder sounds in the genre, but there were also plenty of other sounds as well, including these three soft rock songs. All released in 1987, I still smile when I happen to hear them today.

“With Or Without You” by U2

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On U2’s iconic The Joshua Tree album is “With Or Without You”. The entire band is credited as the songwriters on this song, with the lyrics coming from Bono, U2’s lead singer.

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“I had some difficult emotional stuff going on. I didn’t understand at that point the freedom that I would receive from a committed relationship,” Bono later admits. He adds that he began struggling with guilt in his business relationships.

“Everything was at 11,” he says. “But that’s why ‘With or Without You’ is so operatic, and that’s OK.”

“With Or Without You” is about the inevitable tension between two people in a relationship. The song says in part, “Through the storm, we reach the shore / You give it all, but I want more / And I’m waiting for you / With or without you / With or without you / I can’t live with or without you.”

“With Or Without You” is U2’s first No. 1 single. It is also their first multi-platinum hit.

“Why Can’t This Night Go On Forever” by Journey

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The only song that Journey released in 1987 is “Why Can’t This Night Go On Forever”. The song, written by band members Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain, is part of Journey’s Raised On Radio record.

“Why Can’t This Night Go On Forever” says, “Why can’t this night go on forever / Without love, we won’t survive / Run together, we rule the night.“

Raised On Radio became Journey’s last album for a decade. In 1996, they returned with Trial By Fire. That record was the last one with Perry as the lead vocalist.

“Carrie” by Europe

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Carrie is on The Final Countdown, Europe’s third studio album. It was written by band members Mic Michaeli and Joey Tempest.

A song about a relationship that is coming to a painful end, the chorus of “Carrie” says, “Carrie, Carrie, things they change my friend / Carrie, Carrie, maybe we’ll meet again / Somewhere again.”

Tempest later reveals that there actually wasn’t a person named Carrie who inspired the song.

“We were young then, the normal breaking up and finding a new girlfriend,” he tells Songfacts. “It was more of a general thing, actually.”

Granted, “Carrie” is actually a sad song. But the vocals in Europe’s delivery are so good, and the instrumentation so tight, it’s hard not to at least grin while listening to it.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images