Given how many songs Taylor Swift has cycled through during her Eras Tour, it’s a wonder she has any songs left that have never been performed live. Nevertheless, there are a few songs that (as of right now) have never graced the stage. Check out three of them, below.

3 Songs Taylor Swift Has Never Performed Live

1. “Happiness”

“Happiness” is one of Swift‘s most poignant breakup songs to date. She cycles through relationship grief in the span of five minutes. In the first half of the song, she struggles to find herself in the wake of love lost. In the back half, she forgives and forgets. It’s a hefty emotional toll to carry. It’s no wonder she hasn’t opted to perform this song live yet.

Honey, when I’m above the trees

I see this for what it is

But now I’m right down in it

All the years I’ve given

Is just sh** we’re dividing up

2. “Paris”

“Paris” is one of Swift’s most insatiable ear-worms. The up-tempo track sees the singer in blushing, all-encompassing love. She’s looking at life behind rose-colored glasses in this one. We hope she decides to dust this one off before the end of the Eras Tour.

I’m so in love that I might stop breathing

Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

Stumbled down pretend alleyways

Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne

I was taken by the view

3. “Run” (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Swift and Ed Sheeran have performed together many times. It only stands to reason that they will team up to perform the Red vault track “Run” at some point in time. While we wait for that live collaboration, revisit this track, below.

Give me the keys

I’ll bring the car back around

We shouldn’t be in this town

And my so-called friends, they don’t know

I’d drive away before I let you go

So give me a reason

And don’t say no, no

