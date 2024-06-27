Jelly Roll Expands His 2024 Tour With More Dates and New Opening Acts

While thrilled about his success in country music over the last few years, Jelly Roll isn’t looking to slow down as he prepares for his upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour. Kicking off on August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the country star added a slew of new dates that have Jelly Roll performing until late November. And always willing to share the spotlight, the hitmaker will bring along artists like Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay, Shaboozey, Ernest, and Allie Colleen. Promoting his new tour, Jelly Roll recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the one ingredient to having a successful career.

Although a top name in country music, Jelly Roll once sat behind bars as he struggled to get his life back on track. While not wanting to be in jail, the singer used that time to help shape his voice by writing countless songs. And when learning that he was going to be a father, the singer changed his ways and within a few years – took over country music. And with his upcoming tour, Jelly Roll is looking to celebrate with fans, which led him to extend his shows. Sharing the new lineup on Instagram, the tour is looking to be his biggest yet.

Jelly Roll Shares Secret To Fame

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Jelly Roll held nothing back when it came to his past and the long road to stardom. But while gaining praise for his voice, he shared the secret ingredient to stardom. “I always say, talent will get you really far but if you don’t have a horseshoe hidden in there somewhere, you could be in a little trouble. Lucky for me, I had a rabbit foot in my butt.”

Not afraid to speak about his past, Jelly Roll continues to look to the future with his new song “Broken.” And with fans rejoicing, the hitmakers said, “I’m here to tell you all that I’ve added 16 shows to my first arena tour to the United States of America — Madison Square Garden … I’m having great week!”

As for his new single “Burning”, fans are already calling the song a hit with comments reading, “Jelly Roll has another hit with this one. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving man.” And one person insisted, “The strong male brassy voice, the lyrics, the melody, and the whole top class band. Standing ovation for moi.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)