4 Bands Formed in 1965 That Shaped Rock ‘N’ Roll as We Know It

1965 marked more than the halfway point through the decade—it also marked a turning point in rock ‘n’ roll as countless bands formed around the world. An unfathomable number of these groups remained in obscurity, never to be known by the greater public. But there were also the lucky ones who achieved worldwide success, going on to shape rock ‘n’ roll as we know it today, including these four bands, all of which were formed in some way in 1965.

Jefferson Airplane

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Jefferson Airplane made their first appearance under that name in mid-August 1965. The lineup included Bob Harvey, Signe Toly Anderson, Jerry Peloquin, Paul Kantner, Jorma Kaukonen, and Marty Balin. In the years that followed, particularly in the late 1960s, Jefferson Airplane became the gold standard for the burgeoning psychedelic rock movement. Hit songs like “White Rabbit” and “Somebody To Love” went on to define this particular musical era, an esteem that the iconic rock ‘n’ rollers still hold today, even if subsequent iterations, like Jefferson Starship, were more divisive.

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Grateful Dead

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Before they became the de facto institution of jam band rock ‘n’ roll, The Grateful Dead was a ragtag group of musicians who previously played in a jug band together called Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions. The band performed their first show under their new name in early December 1965, and it seems like they’ve been playing in some form or fashion ever since. Indeed, The Grateful Dead is a bona fide institution at this point, gaining such a massive following that their legacy has superseded their music tenfold.

The Doors

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The Doors came to be in Santa Monica, California, in the summer of 1965. Jim Morrison told his former UCLA classmate Ray Manzarek he had been writing songs, and Manzarek had keyboard chops that he thought might suit Morrison’s specific style of songwriting. From 1965 to Morrison’s death in 1971, The Doors contributed some of the most iconic cuts in classic rock history, including “Hello, I Love You”, “Touch Me”, “Riders On The Storm”, “L.A. Woman”, and “Peace Frog”. Morrison was a massive inspiration all by himself, too, helping spawn a new generation of controversial, rage-baiting, outlandish frontpeople.

Pink Floyd

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Finally, wrapping up this Top 4 list of bands formed in 1969 is Pink Floyd. The pioneering psychedelic rockers came together as The Pink Floyd Sound in 1965, featuring Nick Mason on drums, Richard Wright on keys, Roger Waters on bass, and Syd Barrett on lead guitar and vocals. Barrett would eventually leave, and David Gilmour stepped in to fill his role. As this four-piece, Pink Floyd helped establish what industrial psychedelic rock could be, what concept albums should sound like, and how to blend visual and musical art into one cohesive work.

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